“Protests Erupt in Akure as APC Governorship Primary Faces Material Distribution Delays”

Several governorship aspirants participating in today’s All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in Akure have launched a protest over the delayed distribution of election materials, causing dissatisfaction and concerns over the credibility of the process.

Agents representing the aspirants gathered at the Bon Hotel, the designated distribution venue, early in the morning but were left waiting for over three hours without the commencement of material distribution. Reports emerged that voting had already begun in some areas of Akoko and Ondo South senatorial district, heightening frustrations among the waiting stakeholders.

Dr. Olugbenga Edema, one of the aspirants, demanded a postponement of the primary if the electoral processes could not be guaranteed to be fair and transparent. He expressed dismay at the discrepancy between the announced distribution time and the actual commencement.

Representatives of other aspirants, including Barr. Shola Ajishafe, highlighted the absence of material distribution in their respective wards, condemning what they perceived as an attempt to manipulate the outcome of the primary.

In response to the protests, Governor Usman Ododo, Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, assured stakeholders that materials had been dispatched to Ondo North and South but acknowledged delays in Ondo Central as of 10:30am.

The unfolding situation underscores growing tensions and doubts surrounding the integrity of the primary process, with aspirants and their agents demanding transparent and accountable conduct to uphold the principles of democracy within the party.

