Political parties

Police Detain Ex-Governor’s Aide Amidst EFCC Pursuit

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

The Nigeria Police Force has detained the female aide-de-camp (ADC) to former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, alongside other police officers, following orders for their withdrawal from his service. This move came after the Inspector General of Police directed their immediate removal, suspecting them of aiding Bello’s escape from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sources within the police, speaking anonymously, revealed that the officers were arrested due to suspicions of facilitating Bello’s evasion from EFCC operatives who sought to effect his arrest at his Abuja residence. Bello, accused by the EFCC of money laundering, has been placed on a watch list by the Federal Government.

In a turn of events, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, Bello’s successor, assisted him in avoiding arrest by the EFCC, with operatives retreating from Bello’s home after Ododo’s arrival. This action sparked controversy, with the EFCC accusing Bello of evading justice and suggesting political persecution.

Meanwhile, Ododo’s absence from an APC governorship primary in Ondo State, where he was appointed to lead, has raised concerns. Allegations against Ododo have led to calls for his suspension within the party due to accusations of shielding Bello from legal scrutiny. The unfolding saga underscores the interplay between law enforcement, political interests, and governance in Nigeria’s complex landscape.

I am the Only 'GOAT' of Nigerian Music", Davido boasts
NNPC Ltd, First E&P Achieve 20,000bpd Production at OML 85
