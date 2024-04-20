Plateau varsity student killed hours after asking God for protection over gunshots by armed men

April 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 200-level Computer Science student of the Plateau State University in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state, Dading James Jordan, was killed by suspected Fulani militias.

Gunmen on Thursday night, April 18, 2024, attacked Chikam, a neighbouring community at the university, killing Dading and two others.

The murder of the student came hours after he posted: “God, na your hand we dey like this. Gunshot parrr every day: God save Butura land”

Meanwhile, colleagues and friends have taken to social media to mourn him.

One Emma Masok said that the deceased student on Saturday told him about the continuous gunshots in Bokkos and environs.

“This morning I woke up feeling weak. I wasn’t just feeling okay in my spirit. The tension in town and the news of the attack in Butura community troubled me greatly,” one

“I decided to check my friend, James Dading who is schooling in PLASU. He stays in Chikam and I knew the high level of insecurity in that area recently.

“When I called, his phone rang, but he didn’t pick. I thought he wasn’t close to the phone. Unknown to me, he was the very student shot dead yesterday in the night by the attackers.

“Our friend, Mrs. Gloria called and broke the news to me. I couldn’t just believe until I got a confirmation and saw his corpse online.

“Our last meeting was last week Saturday in a friend’s wedding. We discussed about lot of things, and the insecurity threats in Bokkos and environs. He told me about the continuous gunshots in his area. While I expressed my dissatisfaction with his continued stay in the area.

“I never knew I would be typing this melancholic and despairing heartfelt text in this point in time because we are yet to achieve the goals we set.

He pioneered the creation of our dearest 3 Talent Hunters Association. James is very intelligent and vision driven. He’s just amazing and contagious. He prioritized on positively impacting everyone he came across.

“He inspired me to read books. I have copies of books which I got from him on my table right now. I have learnt a lot from him and I can’t just fathom why God allows him to go in this vibrant youthful age.

“His demise is a great lost to me and to our entire land. I can’t forget the great memories we have had together and the assistance he rendered to me whenever I requested.

Brother, may your soul rest in peace with God until we meet to part no more. Your killers will surely meet their misfortunes sooner or later. This pains me a lot. My friend, the Lord be with your.” (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...