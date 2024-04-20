Menu
Political parties

PDP: Fresh Plot thickens for Damagum’s stay till 2025 convention

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

“Tension Rises in Fubara’s Camp Following Arrest of Loyalists During PDP Meeting”

Ripples of discontent have spread through the camp of Rivers State Governor Fubara following the alleged arrest of two key supporters, including a State House of Assembly member, during a recent PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The lawmaker representing Ahoada East Constituency, Sokari Goodboy Sokari, and Mr. Ezebunwo Ichemati were reportedly detained by the police during the gathering.

Sydney Tambari Gbara, a PDP spokesman in Rivers and staunch Fubara loyalist, accused the Ikwerre Local Government Chairman, Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, of orchestrating the arrests. Gbara condemned the actions as part of a wider scheme to intimidate Fubara’s supporters and instigate unrest despite the governor’s efforts to maintain peace.

In response, supporters of Governor Fubara, particularly from Ahoada West Local Government Area, decried Sokari’s detention as unjustified and called for his immediate release. They urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene with the Inspector-General of Police to secure Sokari’s freedom.

The Ikwerre Local Government swiftly refuted accusations against Nwanosike, stating that he had no involvement in the arrests. Chris Omodu, Nwanosike’s Chief Press Secretary, clarified that the detained youths had engaged in disruptive behavior during the PDP NEC meeting, leading to their arrest by law enforcement.

Amidst the unfolding tensions, the clash underscores deep-seated political rivalries within the PDP, reflecting broader power struggles within the party as it navigates crucial decisions in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

Previous article
JUST IN: First Bank board meets over Adeduntan’s pre-retirement leave notice
Next article
“Protests Erupt in Akure as APC Governorship Primary Faces Material Distribution Delays”
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

