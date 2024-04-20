Osun APC, state govt disagree over rebranding of FG rice palliative

The All Progressive Congress in Osun State and the State Government on Saturday traded brickbats over alleged rebranding of Federal Government donated rice palliative.

The APC in a statement by its Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, alleged that the state government is rebranding trucks of rice from federal government stickers to that of the state government.

It reads, “Is it fair or justifiable for a state government to corner the palliatives meant for the people and pretend as if it is the state that is providing it? What informs the choice of Governor Adeleke to order that the palliative rice should be re-branded with the inscription of his photograph and name on it?

“There cannot be any other name for this action other than official fraud.

“It is our resolve as a party that the trailer-loads palliative rice sent by the APC-led administration at the Federal level should not be used by Governor Adeleke to play a dirty politics to the disadvantage of the opposition.

“As we speak, the issue of the Christmas/New Year 1,200 bags of rice sent to each of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) last December of which that of Osun State lost in transit still remains unresolved till today”

Reacting through a statement, Osun Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi described the statement from the APC as blatant lie.

“There is no truth in the allegation. The release from the APC is another manifestation of the opposition’s desperation. The federal rice palliatives are just coming into the state and none of it was re-bagged.

“The delivery is still ongoing and they are in safe keeping as they are delivered. The government has already activated its structure for the sharing of the federal palliative to reach all strata of the society.

“The government however deem the supply from the central government insufficient, hence its decision to buy more trucks of rice for distribution to the population.

“Rice purchased by the state which are also being delivered are however branded and they are also due for sharing very soon. What is branded are the state’s rice, not federal palliative , the delivery of which is still ongoing.

“We challenge the APC leadership to come to the State stores for verification. Sooko Tajudeen Lawal and his team of fake news merchants will, after inspection, see the futility of lying to misled the public”, he added.

