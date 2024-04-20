Oluseun Omole, Nigerian Citizen in Texas Found Guilty in $12 Million Wire Fraud Conspiracy

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that Oluseun Omole, a Nigerian resident in Texas, has been convicted for conspiracy to defraud American citizens through online scams.

In a statement released by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District, Williams revealed that Omole was involved in a consumer electronics scam that defrauded individuals of goods exceeding $12 million.

Omole faced charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

According to Williams, Omole was part of a criminal group known as “Enterprise”, operating out of Nigeria, which orchestrated various online scams including marketplace frauds, romance scams, and employment scams.

The group would deceive victims into believing they were purchasing consumer electronics or engaging in romantic relationships, then instruct victims to send goods or money to Omole.

Omole used his business corporation, “Tobylink Impressions”, to receive and redistribute fraudulently obtained goods, shipping them to accomplices in Nigeria.

During the trial, Omole pleaded guilty before Judge Katharine Parker.

The fraudulent activities, spanning from February 2018 to March 2023, involved Omole receiving more than $12 million worth of unlawfully obtained electronics and goods.

Omole’s plea agreement includes restitution payments and forfeiture of seized assets, with sentencing scheduled for July 30, 2024, before US District Judge Jesse Furman.

