Industrial Inflation

Northern Group Condemns Businesses for Failing to Reduce Prices Despite Naira Appreciation

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

Date:

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has criticized businesses for maintaining high prices despite the recent strengthening of the Naira against the Dollar, urging the federal government to enforce compliance with economic realities.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, in Abuja on Saturday, the CNG expressed dismay at the reluctance of businesses to adjust prices to reflect the current exchange rate.

Charanchi stated, “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) is deeply concerned about the unjustified prices of goods and services in the market despite the significant appreciation of the Naira against the US Dollar.

“The CNG views this as exploitation of Nigerians and a disregard for economic realities by unpatriotic businesses.

“Despite the Naira’s substantial appreciation against the Dollar, businesses have maintained exorbitant prices, causing undue hardship, particularly for vulnerable and low-income Nigerians.

“The CNG condemns this unpatriotic behavior and calls on the Federal Government to ensure that businesses align their prices with the current exchange rate for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

The coalition commended efforts by the National Security Adviser and the Central Bank of Nigeria to stabilize the Naira and urged sustained measures to achieve a stronger Naira in the future.

Furthermore, the CNG welcomed Dangote’s recent diesel price adjustment as a positive step and advocated for the sale of crude oil in Naira to domestic refineries to enhance fuel affordability and reduce dependency on the Dollar.

The group also called for accountability in governance, highlighting concerns about alleged diversion of public funds by some state governors into forex trading, which negatively impacts the Naira’s value.

The CNG emphasized the need for collaboration with international bodies like Interpol to ensure economic offenders face justice and called for measures to reimburse pilgrims affected by fluctuating exchange rates.

In conclusion, the CNG applauded businesses that have adjusted their prices to reflect the current Naira value and urged others to follow suit in support of economic stability and affordability for Nigerians.

Oluseun Omole, Nigerian Citizen in Texas Found Guilty in $12 Million Wire Fraud Conspiracy
I’m happy my successor still honours me — Umahi
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

