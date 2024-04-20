Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Nigerian Chess Champion Tunde Onakoya Sets Record with 60-Hour Marathon

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Tunde Onakoya, renowned Nigerian chess player and advocate for child education, has achieved a remarkable feat by playing chess continuously for an astounding 60 hours in New York City’s Times Square. While awaiting confirmation from Guinness World Records, Onakoya’s marathon has already made waves, earning him recognition as a national hero in Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Onakoya’s marathon session aimed to raise $1 million for his charity, Chess in Slums Africa, which supports educational initiatives for children across Africa. Initially targeting a 58-hour playtime, Onakoya surpassed expectations and reached the impressive 60-hour mark early Saturday morning, breaking the previous record of 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds set in 2018.

During his marathon, Onakoya continuously updated supporters on X (formerly Twitter), declaring his determination to push past the 60-hour milestone. His motivation stemmed from the charity’s fundraising goals to benefit African children’s education.

The chess marathon adhered to Guinness World Record guidelines, with Onakoya facing off against US chess champion Shawn Martinez. Fueled by Nigerian jollof rice, the vibrant sounds of Afrobeats music, and global messages of encouragement, Onakoya emerged victorious in every match against Martinez.

The event attracted widespread attention, with notable figures like Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido and singer Adekunle Gold joining the chorus of supporters in Manhattan. President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria extended his congratulations, commending Onakoya’s resilience and self-belief while highlighting the impact of his charitable efforts on African youth.

Onakoya’s journey underscores his commitment to Chess in Slums Africa, an organization dedicated to empowering underprivileged children through chess to enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Through his extraordinary achievements, Onakoya continues to inspire and uplift communities, leaving an indelible mark on the global chess community.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Five year old boy falls to his death while playing in Lagos
Next article
Business Community Reacts as Concerns Grow Over Landmark Beach Demolition Threat
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“IMF Forecasts Decline in Sub-Saharan Africa Debt Levels Amid Funding Challenges”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Johannesburg/Washington, April 19 (Reuters) - According to the International...

Nigeria to acquire 24 fighter jets from Italy’s Leonardo

Naija247news Naija247news -
ABUJA, April 19 - Nigeria plans to acquire 24...

IMF Stresses Urgency of Addressing Debt Challenges in Low-Income Countries

Naija247news Naija247news -
This week, shareholders of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

Chad Air Force Chief Orders U.S. to Cease Activities at Army Base, Letter Reveals

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Chad's air force chief has directed the United States...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“IMF Forecasts Decline in Sub-Saharan Africa Debt Levels Amid Funding Challenges”

Economic growth 0
Johannesburg/Washington, April 19 (Reuters) - According to the International...

Nigeria to acquire 24 fighter jets from Italy’s Leonardo

CrimeWatch 0
ABUJA, April 19 - Nigeria plans to acquire 24...

IMF Stresses Urgency of Addressing Debt Challenges in Low-Income Countries

Economic growth 0
This week, shareholders of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading