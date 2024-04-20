Nigerian Chess Champion Tunde Onakoya Sets Record with 60-Hour Marathon

Tunde Onakoya, renowned Nigerian chess player and advocate for child education, has achieved a remarkable feat by playing chess continuously for an astounding 60 hours in New York City’s Times Square. While awaiting confirmation from Guinness World Records, Onakoya’s marathon has already made waves, earning him recognition as a national hero in Nigeria.

Onakoya’s marathon session aimed to raise $1 million for his charity, Chess in Slums Africa, which supports educational initiatives for children across Africa. Initially targeting a 58-hour playtime, Onakoya surpassed expectations and reached the impressive 60-hour mark early Saturday morning, breaking the previous record of 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds set in 2018.

During his marathon, Onakoya continuously updated supporters on X (formerly Twitter), declaring his determination to push past the 60-hour milestone. His motivation stemmed from the charity’s fundraising goals to benefit African children’s education.

The chess marathon adhered to Guinness World Record guidelines, with Onakoya facing off against US chess champion Shawn Martinez. Fueled by Nigerian jollof rice, the vibrant sounds of Afrobeats music, and global messages of encouragement, Onakoya emerged victorious in every match against Martinez.

The event attracted widespread attention, with notable figures like Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido and singer Adekunle Gold joining the chorus of supporters in Manhattan. President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria extended his congratulations, commending Onakoya’s resilience and self-belief while highlighting the impact of his charitable efforts on African youth.

Onakoya’s journey underscores his commitment to Chess in Slums Africa, an organization dedicated to empowering underprivileged children through chess to enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Through his extraordinary achievements, Onakoya continues to inspire and uplift communities, leaving an indelible mark on the global chess community.

