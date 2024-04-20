Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nollywood

Nigerian Animated Series “Iwájú” Premieres Globally on Disney+ Celebrating African Storytelling

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

After nearly five years of dedicated effort, Kugali Media’s animated series “Iwájú” has made its debut on Disney+, offering audiences worldwide a captivating glimpse into a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria.

A First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration with Disney
Walt Disney Animation Studios recognized “Iwájú” as a pioneering collaboration, highlighting African narratives in a compelling coming-of-age story. All six episodes are now available for streaming on Disney+.

A Vision Realized: Sharing African Stories
Hamid Ibrahim, CEO of Kugali Media, co-founded the company with a mission to share high-quality African stories globally. The development of “Iwájú” marks a significant milestone in this journey.

Embracing Lagos’s “Soul”
“Iwájú” captures the essence of Lagos through authentic storytelling and character portrayal. Nigerian voice actors bring life to the characters, ensuring a genuine representation of Nigerian culture.

Pushing African Representation Forward
While “Iwájú” premiered on Disney+, the show will air on the Disney Channel across Africa starting April 22. Ibrahim hopes the series resonates with viewers of all ages, inspiring perseverance and discovery.

A Platform for African Creativity
In addition to the animated series, “Iwájú” is accompanied by a captivating soundtrack by Nigerian composer Ré Olunuga and a game titled “Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef,” celebrating Nigerian culture and cuisine.

With “Iwájú” airing, Kugali Media looks forward to advancing more African stories, aiming to fund and showcase original narratives from Africa to global audiences.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Business Community Reacts as Concerns Grow Over Landmark Beach Demolition Threat
Next article
Nigerian court adjourns Binance and executives’ tax evasion trial to May 17
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“IMF Forecasts Decline in Sub-Saharan Africa Debt Levels Amid Funding Challenges”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Johannesburg/Washington, April 19 (Reuters) - According to the International...

Nigeria to acquire 24 fighter jets from Italy’s Leonardo

Naija247news Naija247news -
ABUJA, April 19 - Nigeria plans to acquire 24...

IMF Stresses Urgency of Addressing Debt Challenges in Low-Income Countries

Naija247news Naija247news -
This week, shareholders of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

Chad Air Force Chief Orders U.S. to Cease Activities at Army Base, Letter Reveals

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Chad's air force chief has directed the United States...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“IMF Forecasts Decline in Sub-Saharan Africa Debt Levels Amid Funding Challenges”

Economic growth 0
Johannesburg/Washington, April 19 (Reuters) - According to the International...

Nigeria to acquire 24 fighter jets from Italy’s Leonardo

CrimeWatch 0
ABUJA, April 19 - Nigeria plans to acquire 24...

IMF Stresses Urgency of Addressing Debt Challenges in Low-Income Countries

Economic growth 0
This week, shareholders of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading