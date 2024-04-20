Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Mayorkun slams Nicki DaBarbie with N1Billion lawsuit for accusing him of being a ritualist

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Adewale Emmanuel Mayowa, popularly called Mayorkun has filed a N1 billion lawsuit against TikTok influencer, Nicki DaBarbie for defamation and accusing him of being a ritualist.

Recall that the dancer said that Mayorkun and Skiibii were attempting to exploit her for occult rites.

Additionally, Nickie DaBarbie disclosed that the people who had abused her threatened to sue her if news got out.

Mayorkun posted a letter requesting that she stop making disparaging remarks about him, refuting all of the accusations.

The TikToker was instructed to take down the offensive publications across all social media platforms within 24 hours.

She was also required to pay N1 billion in damages for all emotional distress, lost endorsements, and legal fees, and to write a formal apology to Mayorkun on the same platforms.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
”Stop avoiding your responsibilities by using the paternity test excuse – Mary Njoku
Next article
Plateau varsity student killed hours after asking God for protection over gunshots by armed men
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Plateau varsity student killed hours after asking God for protection over gunshots by armed men

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 200-level Computer Science student of...

”Stop avoiding your responsibilities by using the paternity test excuse – Mary Njoku

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian actress, producer, content creator, Mary...

Brymo calls out his colleagues in the music industry

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brymo has again called out his...

Okuama residents file a N200bn lawsuit against the Nigerian army

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian army has been dragged...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Plateau varsity student killed hours after asking God for protection over gunshots by armed men

Security News 0
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 200-level Computer Science student of...

”Stop avoiding your responsibilities by using the paternity test excuse – Mary Njoku

Entertainment 0
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian actress, producer, content creator, Mary...

Brymo calls out his colleagues in the music industry

Entertainment 0
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brymo has again called out his...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading