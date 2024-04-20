Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

JUST IN: First Bank board meets over Adeduntan’s pre-retirement leave notice

By: Naija247news

Date:

First Bank Board of Directors is in a meeting over the sudden departure of its MD, Dr Adesola Adedutan.
The meeting will discuss ways of mitigating the effects of Adedutan’s sudden pre retirement leave which he said should take effect from today.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Naija247news reported exclusively yesterday that Adedutan conveyed his decision to quit eight months to his scheduled retirement to the Chairman of the board of directors, Hassan Odukale.

Sources said some directors are prevailing on Adedutan to rescind his decision in the interest of the bank but he is determined to quit ” to pursue other interests. “

Details Shortly…

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Lagos police arrest driver for packing 15 children inside car
Next article
PDP: Fresh Plot thickens for Damagum’s stay till 2025 convention
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Five year old boy falls to his death while playing in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A five-year-old boy identified as David...

Veronica Anyim joyful as she sets out for all-expense paid vacation

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Law graduate, Veronica Anyim shares her...

“Naira’s Appreciation Not Yet Easing Consumer Prices, Analysts Warn of Continued Inflation”

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
Despite the rapid appreciation of the Naira against major...

Chevron Nigeria Limited Warns Against False Recruitment Information

Naija247news Naija247news -
Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has expressed concern over the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Five year old boy falls to his death while playing in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A five-year-old boy identified as David...

Veronica Anyim joyful as she sets out for all-expense paid vacation

Entertainment 0
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Law graduate, Veronica Anyim shares her...

“Naira’s Appreciation Not Yet Easing Consumer Prices, Analysts Warn of Continued Inflation”

Food Inflation 0
Despite the rapid appreciation of the Naira against major...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading