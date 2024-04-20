Menu
‘It’s false’ — Skiibii reacts to Nicki Dabarbie’s ‘ritual’ accusation

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Skiibii has broken his silence after being accused by video vixen and influencer Nicki Dabarbie of attempting to use her for ‘ritual.’

Dabarbie has been calling out Skiibii and Mayorkun on social media, alleging that the duo attempted to use her for “ritual” after Skiibii invited her for a boat cruise.

Sharing a picture of herself in the hospital via her Instagram story, she alleged that they also called “fake police” to beat her up and seize her phone because she was going live on social media.

Reacting, Skiibii described Nicki Dabarbie’s allegations as “false,” stressing that she was out to tarnish his image.

He stated that he had already reported the incident to the police.

On his Instagram story, he wrote: “I typically remain silent when people come for me in the media, but I feel it’s necessary to address recent events, especially when false information is being spread. I will no longer allow anyone to tarnish my image because they know Skiibii won’t run to the media to speak.

“Although I’ve remained silent on all issues to preserve peace, I believe it’s time to reconsider that approach. In due time, the truth will come to light.

“Firstly, I want to clarify that the narratives being circulated by people and various blogs are completely false, and the truth will come to light on all fronts.

“I have reported the incident to the Nigeria Police Force because there’s nothing to hide, and I trust that they will conduct a thorough investigation. I will let the law take its course to its full measure this time.”(www.naija247news.com).

