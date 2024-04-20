Goldman Sachs Boosts Tunde Onakoya’s Fundraiser with $5,000 Donation

In a generous show of support, global investment bank Goldman Sachs has contributed $5,000 to Tunde Onakoya’s fundraiser as he endeavors to break the world record for a chess marathon. Onakoya, in collaboration with U.S. chess master Shawn Martinez, embarked on the ambitious challenge in Times Square, New York, aiming to surpass the current record of 56 hours and 9 minutes.

Onakoya’s record-breaking attempt not only aims for a new milestone in chess history but also serves as a platform to raise funds for his non-profit organizations, Chess in Slums Africa and The Gift of Chess. With a goal of $1 million, the fundraiser seeks to provide basic education opportunities for underprivileged children across African communities.

The Gift of Chess, one of Onakoya’s partnering organizations, expressed gratitude for Goldman Sachs’ generous donation, announcing the significant contribution on social media platform X. With the addition of Goldman Sachs’ donation, Onakoya’s fundraiser has now surpassed the $62,000 mark, demonstrating the widespread support for his cause.

Throughout the marathon, Onakoya’s chess games have been live-streamed on platforms like Tittify and Twitch, attracting over 500 concurrent viewers and showcasing his remarkable skill. Despite facing challenges such as permitted 5-minute breaks observed every hour and a location interruption necessitating movement of his setup, Onakoya has remained resilient.

The 29-year-old chess master has garnered support from millions of Nigerians at home and in New York City, who continue to cheer him on as he approaches the final hours of the marathon.

While the original target of 58 hours may see an extension due to the necessary breaks and interruptions, Onakoya’s determination and perseverance remain unwavering as he inches closer to making chess history and making a difference in the lives of African children.

