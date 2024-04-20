“Fugitive Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello Plans Escape Nigeria to North African Country Amidst N80 Billion Fraud Allegations”

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, currently wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged involvement in an N80 billion fraud, is reportedly preparing to flee the country to a North African nation where one of his wives manages their investments, according to multiple sources.

Sources revealed that Bello, 48, possesses passports from the North African country and an Arab nation where he allegedly holds multi-million dollar investments, with plans to head to Morocco.

“He is planning to go to Morocco. He also has investments in Dubai. Under Bello’s administration, apart from Okene local government and probably two or three local governments within his Senatorial district, that enjoyed projects like hospitals of 50 beds respectively, no other local government had a single borehole for water, road project, or any housing scheme construction work,” a source disclosed.

Kogi State has been described as “enslaved under Yahaya Bello due to occultic powers and unreported killings,” added another source.

The Nigerian Police recently detained Bello’s female aide-de-camp (ADC) and other security details for allegedly aiding his escape from EFCC operatives in Abuja. They are currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

On Thursday, the police withdrew security details attached to Bello, and the EFCC had barricaded his Abuja residence earlier in the week. However, the current Kogi State Governor intervened to prevent his arrest.

Bello was absent in court when the EFCC arraigned him, following a warrant of arrest and enrolment order granted to the agency.

The EFCC had urged all security agencies to place Bello on their watch list to prevent him from leaving the country “through any land, air, or sea borders.”

