Nigeria Metro News

Five year old boy falls to his death while playing in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A five-year-old boy identified as David has died after he fell from a fence while playing with friends in the Igando area of the state on Friday, April 19.

The father of the police had visited the Igando police division to report that his son fell from the fence while playing with his age group. The minor was rushed to the General hospital in the area by a neighbour where he was confirmed dead.

The police visited the scene and evacuated the deceased’s body to the Mainland General Hospital in Yaba where an autopsy is expected to be carried out. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
