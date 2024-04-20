“Confusion Looms as APC Primary in Ondo Faces Membership Register Controversy”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State is facing confusion and controversy ahead of today’s party primary, with reports emerging of missing names in the revalidated membership register, sparking concerns over the integrity of the accreditation process.

In several wards across Ese-Odo, Odigbo, and Okitipupa local government areas, party members are reportedly unable to vote due to their names being absent from the membership register. This issue has heightened tensions, with allegations that certain names were deliberately omitted to favor specific aspirants.

A Returning Officer from Akure confirmed the omission of his name and expressed intentions to challenge the situation during accreditation.

Addressing stakeholders in Akure, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Secretary of the Primary Election Committee, sought to reassure governorship aspirants of the committee’s impartiality and commitment to a credible primary. He emphasized that the committee had no predetermined agenda and urged aspirants to accept the outcome as a family affair.

Senator Omo-Agege outlined the accreditation process, aiming to validate 172,025 revalidated members, with voting to proceed using the option A4 method. He stressed the importance of unity within the party and underscored the belief that the chosen candidate would secure victory in the upcoming elections.

While the primary is expected to be peaceful, the controversy surrounding the membership register underscores the challenges and tensions within the APC as members strive to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

