Chevron Nigeria Limited Warns Against False Recruitment Information

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has expressed concern over the dissemination of false recruitment details circulating in various media and online platforms under the name of CNL and Chevron Corporation. The misleading information falsely advertises job openings purportedly available at CNL, accompanied by fraudulent job offers sent via emails, text messages, and phone calls by individuals claiming to represent CNL and Chevron Corporation.

CNL wishes to clarify that it does not conduct recruitment processes through unsolicited emails, posters, handbills, text messages, social media, or phone calls. Job seekers are strongly advised to refer exclusively to CNL’s official website at http:/www.careers.chevron.com and national newspapers for legitimate job advertisements.

Furthermore, CNL affirms that it never requires applicants to make any form of payment during the recruitment process. Any job offer that demands payment from candidates at any stage is not legitimate and should be reported to law enforcement agencies promptly.

CNL emphasizes that it does not endorse or support any false job advertisements or offers appearing on online media platforms, websites, emails, posters, handbills, or any other medium. The company encourages individuals who encounter such fraudulent communications to report them to the appropriate authorities.

CNL will not entertain inquiries regarding deceptive job advertisements and offers and urges the public to remain vigilant and cautious when seeking employment opportunities associated with CNL or Chevron Corporation.

