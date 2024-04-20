Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Chevron Nigeria Limited Warns Against False Recruitment Information

By: Naija247news

Date:

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has expressed concern over the dissemination of false recruitment details circulating in various media and online platforms under the name of CNL and Chevron Corporation. The misleading information falsely advertises job openings purportedly available at CNL, accompanied by fraudulent job offers sent via emails, text messages, and phone calls by individuals claiming to represent CNL and Chevron Corporation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

CNL wishes to clarify that it does not conduct recruitment processes through unsolicited emails, posters, handbills, text messages, social media, or phone calls. Job seekers are strongly advised to refer exclusively to CNL’s official website at http:/www.careers.chevron.com and national newspapers for legitimate job advertisements.

Furthermore, CNL affirms that it never requires applicants to make any form of payment during the recruitment process. Any job offer that demands payment from candidates at any stage is not legitimate and should be reported to law enforcement agencies promptly.

CNL emphasizes that it does not endorse or support any false job advertisements or offers appearing on online media platforms, websites, emails, posters, handbills, or any other medium. The company encourages individuals who encounter such fraudulent communications to report them to the appropriate authorities.

CNL will not entertain inquiries regarding deceptive job advertisements and offers and urges the public to remain vigilant and cautious when seeking employment opportunities associated with CNL or Chevron Corporation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Secretary-General appoints James T. Bot of Nigeria United Nations Resident Coordinator in Comoros
Next article
“Naira’s Appreciation Not Yet Easing Consumer Prices, Analysts Warn of Continued Inflation”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Five year old boy falls to his death while playing in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A five-year-old boy identified as David...

Veronica Anyim joyful as she sets out for all-expense paid vacation

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Law graduate, Veronica Anyim shares her...

“Naira’s Appreciation Not Yet Easing Consumer Prices, Analysts Warn of Continued Inflation”

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
Despite the rapid appreciation of the Naira against major...

Secretary-General appoints James T. Bot of Nigeria United Nations Resident Coordinator in Comoros

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mr. Bot has more than 20 years of experience...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Five year old boy falls to his death while playing in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A five-year-old boy identified as David...

Veronica Anyim joyful as she sets out for all-expense paid vacation

Entertainment 0
April 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Law graduate, Veronica Anyim shares her...

“Naira’s Appreciation Not Yet Easing Consumer Prices, Analysts Warn of Continued Inflation”

Food Inflation 0
Despite the rapid appreciation of the Naira against major...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading