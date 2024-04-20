Menu
Charterhouse School Management Defends N42 Million Annual Fee

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The management of Charterhouse, a newly established school in Lekki, Lagos, has responded to criticisms regarding the school’s annual fee of N42 million per primary school student and a non-refundable registration fee of N2 million.

The school’s director of Communications, Admissions, and Marketing, Damilola Olatunbosun, explained the rationale behind the fee, emphasizing Charterhouse’s commitment to providing a world-class educational experience.

Olatunbosun highlighted that Charterhouse is not just another school but a prestigious and value-driven institution sought after by parents who prioritize quality education. He clarified that despite the high fees, many parents have shown interest in enrolling their children, recognizing the value and quality of education offered by Charterhouse.

Addressing concerns about affordability and comparisons with international standards, Olatunbosun emphasized the investment in Charterhouse’s infrastructure and educational approach. He noted that the school’s facilities and educational standards would be on par with high-profile UK-based schools, providing learners with a multicultural learning environment immersed in Nigerian culture.

In response to queries about potential fee adjustments due to public criticism, Olatunbosun likened the school’s educational value to dining options, where the quality and value provided justify the cost. He emphasized Charterhouse’s commitment to delivering exceptional educational outcomes, reflecting the investment and vision behind the institution.

Charterhouse aims to set a new standard in educational excellence within Nigeria, offering a comprehensive educational experience that aligns with global standards and provides exceptional value for parents seeking top-tier education for their children.

