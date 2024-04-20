Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Chad Air Force Chief Orders U.S. to Cease Activities at Army Base, Letter Reveals

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chad’s air force chief has directed the United States to halt its activities at an air base near N’Djamena, the capital, as detailed in a letter addressed to the transitional government and obtained by Reuters.

In the letter dated April 4 and sent to Chad’s minister of armed forces, Air Force Chief of Staff Idriss Amine Ahmed instructed the U.S. defense attache to cease U.S. activities at the Adji Kossei Air Base. This decision came after the U.S. reportedly failed to provide adequate documentation justifying their presence at the base, citing that existing agreements related to logistics and personnel support were insufficient.

“We ask you… to inform the Americans that we have made this decision,” Ahmed wrote in the letter.

Chad has diverged from other junta-led countries in West and Central Africa, such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, which have terminated military collaborations with traditional Western allies like France while strengthening ties with Russia.

The United States maintains fewer than 100 rotational troops in Chad, primarily engaged in planning tasks for the region. Interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby’s upcoming election next month has heightened scrutiny over the credibility of Chad’s electoral process, with opposition groups expressing concerns.

Chad, historically a key partner in the joint fight against violent Islamist insurgency in West Africa, has seen a shift in its security partnerships amid geopolitical changes in the region. The status of U.S. military presence in Chad remains uncertain amidst political maneuvers ahead of the upcoming elections.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
U.S. to Withdraw Troops from Niger, Sources Confirm
Next article
IMF Stresses Urgency of Addressing Debt Challenges in Low-Income Countries
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“IMF Forecasts Decline in Sub-Saharan Africa Debt Levels Amid Funding Challenges”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Johannesburg/Washington, April 19 (Reuters) - According to the International...

Nigeria to acquire 24 fighter jets from Italy’s Leonardo

Naija247news Naija247news -
ABUJA, April 19 - Nigeria plans to acquire 24...

IMF Stresses Urgency of Addressing Debt Challenges in Low-Income Countries

Naija247news Naija247news -
This week, shareholders of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

U.S. to Withdraw Troops from Niger, Sources Confirm

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  The United States is set to withdraw its military...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“IMF Forecasts Decline in Sub-Saharan Africa Debt Levels Amid Funding Challenges”

Economic growth 0
Johannesburg/Washington, April 19 (Reuters) - According to the International...

Nigeria to acquire 24 fighter jets from Italy’s Leonardo

CrimeWatch 0
ABUJA, April 19 - Nigeria plans to acquire 24...

IMF Stresses Urgency of Addressing Debt Challenges in Low-Income Countries

Economic growth 0
This week, shareholders of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading