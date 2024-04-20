Chad Air Force Chief Orders U.S. to Cease Activities at Army Base, Letter Reveals

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chad’s air force chief has directed the United States to halt its activities at an air base near N’Djamena, the capital, as detailed in a letter addressed to the transitional government and obtained by Reuters.

In the letter dated April 4 and sent to Chad’s minister of armed forces, Air Force Chief of Staff Idriss Amine Ahmed instructed the U.S. defense attache to cease U.S. activities at the Adji Kossei Air Base. This decision came after the U.S. reportedly failed to provide adequate documentation justifying their presence at the base, citing that existing agreements related to logistics and personnel support were insufficient.

“We ask you… to inform the Americans that we have made this decision,” Ahmed wrote in the letter.

Chad has diverged from other junta-led countries in West and Central Africa, such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, which have terminated military collaborations with traditional Western allies like France while strengthening ties with Russia.

The United States maintains fewer than 100 rotational troops in Chad, primarily engaged in planning tasks for the region. Interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby’s upcoming election next month has heightened scrutiny over the credibility of Chad’s electoral process, with opposition groups expressing concerns.

Chad, historically a key partner in the joint fight against violent Islamist insurgency in West Africa, has seen a shift in its security partnerships amid geopolitical changes in the region. The status of U.S. military presence in Chad remains uncertain amidst political maneuvers ahead of the upcoming elections.

