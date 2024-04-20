Menu
Real Estate

Business Community Reacts as Concerns Grow Over Landmark Beach Demolition Threat

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos Business Mogul Faces Demolition Threat Over Coastal Highway Project

Paul Onwuanibe, a prominent Nigerian business figure, was taken aback when Lagos state authorities issued a notice in late March demanding the removal of his multimillion-dollar Landmark Beach resort within seven days. The resort, a popular destination visited by millions, is in the path of a planned 700-kilometer coastal highway set to connect Lagos to Calabar.

Onwuanibe, the head of Landmark Group, expressed a mix of disbelief and concern upon receiving the demolition order, given that he acquired the land in 2007, predating the highway plans. Landmark Beach, recognized as one of Nigeria’s top seven beaches by Lonely Planet, contributes significantly to the local economy, providing jobs to thousands and generating substantial tax revenue.

The proposed highway, approved by federal authorities in February, aims to boost connectivity and economic growth but has drawn criticism from environmentalists due to potential ecological impacts. Similade Adeodun, a Lagos-based consultant, highlighted concerns over habitat destruction and coastal disruption resulting from the road construction.

Onwuanibe emphasized the importance of stakeholder consultation and comprehensive studies to minimize adverse effects on businesses and natural ecosystems. He urged policymakers to explore alternative routes that mitigate economic and environmental consequences while preserving thriving coastal enterprises.

The Landmark Group leader remains hopeful that constructive dialogue with government officials will yield a mutually beneficial solution, ensuring that the coastal highway project becomes an asset rather than a detriment to local businesses and communities.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

