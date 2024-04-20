Menu
Brymo calls out his colleagues in the music industry

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 20, 2024.

Brymo has again called out his colleagues in the music industry, Burna Boy, Tuface and Davido, claiming they came for him first.

In the video he shared, Brymo stated that coming for him was Davido, Tuface and Burna Boy’s worst mistake.

He claimed they are playing with their Iives while adding that the trio represents ”men’s absence in their lives.’ Brymo went on to describe them as murderers.

The singer took to Instagram page to make a video making allegations against the renowned music personalities.

He claimed that 2Face doesn’t live with any of the child he’s given birth to. He claimed that they all live with their various mothers.

Brymo described Burna Boy as a ‘selfish bastard’ who might never want to give birth to any child of his own.

Alleging further, he stated that Davido supposedly kills any male child that he comes across.

He noted that unlike them, he is raising his own son and he is serious and intentional about it.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
