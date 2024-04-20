Anambra, Abia and Ebonyi State leds in Nigeria’s Child Work-School Balance

Anambra State tops the list with 66.9%, followed by Abia at 64.7% and Ebonyi at 64.5%.

A recent report from Statisense, a prominent Artificial Intelligence data company specializing in financial report analysis and AI chatbot services, has revealed that the highest percentage of Nigerian children aged 5 to 14 years who work and attend school simultaneously is found in the South-East region of the country, accounting for 57.92%.

According to the report citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the South-South region follows closely with 48.12%, placing it second in the ranking. The North Central region comes third with 41.09%.

The South West region ranks fourth with 40.75%, while the North East and North West regions have 32.57% and 25.06%, respectively, positioning them fifth and sixth on the list.

While the specific year of the data was not disclosed, the report identified the top twelve states with the highest proportion of children aged 5 to 14 years engaged in both work and schooling.

Anambra State tops the list with 66.9%, followed by Abia at 64.7% and Ebonyi at 64.5%.

Other states include Cross River (63.9%), Ekiti (63.7%), and Akwa Ibom (59.6%), securing the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively. Plateau State ranks seventh with 58.9%.

In addition, Imo (56.6%), Delta (55.0%), and Taraba (53.8%) occupy the eighth, ninth, and tenth spots, while Osun (50.1%) and Kogi (49.2%) are positioned eleventh and twelfth on the chart, respectively.

