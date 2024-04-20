Access, Zenith Lead Dividend Payouts Amid New Capital Rules: EY

Nigerian banks are gearing up for robust dividend payouts in the coming years, leveraging a significant portion of their retained earnings, as indicated by a report from Ernst and Young Global Limited (EY), a renowned tax and advisory services firm. With the recent recapitalization initiative by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which excludes retained earnings from minimum capital requirements, banks in Nigeria are mandated to secure a minimum of N4 trillion to sustain operations.

EY highlights that dividend distributions will fortify shareholders’ financial positions, facilitating their participation in potential capital-raising endeavors such as right issues or placements, in alignment with banks’ strategic objectives. However, these dividend payouts must adhere to the regulatory guidelines set forth by the CBN.

Dividend payments serve as a crucial mechanism for banks to distribute profits to shareholders, signaling financial stability and attracting investors seeking consistent returns. Notably, leading financial institutions like Access Bank and Zenith Bank have demonstrated this trend, with Access Bank declaring a final dividend of N1.80 in 2023, marking an increase from N1.30 in the previous year, while Zenith Bank raised its final dividend to N3.5 from N2.9 in 2022.

Despite positive financial reports from banks, concerns persist regarding dividend yields falling short of market expectations, leading to mixed sentiments among investors. Olaolu Boboye, lead economist at CardinalStone, underscores the importance of upcoming quarterly reports in potentially reigniting investor enthusiasm.

The recent announcement by the CBN on revised capital thresholds mandates Nigerian banks to maintain minimum share capital requirements, with the objective of fortifying the industry’s resilience amidst economic challenges. This initiative is projected to inject trillions into the economy, aligning with national aspirations to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2026.

While some banks have commenced raising funds through rights issues, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities may not witness the same fervor as seen during previous recapitalization exercises. EY suggests that M&A activities may predominantly involve smaller banks struggling to meet capital requirements independently, highlighting potential consolidation trends within the industry.

