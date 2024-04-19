Menu
Unknown Gunmen Kill Twelve In Plateau Village

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 19, 2024.

Gunmen have killed twelve persons in Tilengpat community in Pushit, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked the community in the late hours of Thursday, April 18, 2024.

This is coming a week after gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias killed no fewer than ten persons in Mandung-Mushu and Kopnanle villages, in the Bokkos and Mangu local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area, Markus Argue confirmed the latest killings to punch in Jos on Friday, April 19.

“Yes, it is true that our people have just been attacked again and killed for no reason. It happened last night. As I talk to you, I’m in the affected community in Pushit. I can not give you the figure of victims for now because we are still assessing the situation but what we don’t understand is why some people will just target women and children in their homes and just kill them for no reason,” he said.

A community leader in Pushit, who gave his name simply as John, said that twelve dead bodies had so far been recovered at the scene of the attack and the nearby bush from the latest attack.

“So far, we have recovered twelve dead bodies of individuals who were brutally murdered during the attack in the Pushit community and their bodies recovered,” he said.

“The identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed, pending notification of their families. The Law enforcement agencies are also here and have initiated investigations into the matter to ascertain the motive behind these heinous crimes and to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this reprehensible act”

Meanwhile, Sen. Diket Plang, the senator representing Plateau Central, visited Tilengpat in Pushit, following a tragic incident.

During his visit, Sen. Plang met with local leaders, community members, and security officials to assess the situation and offer support to the affected families.

He expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in the region and pledged to work closely with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the people of Plateau Central.

Sen. Plang called for an immediate investigation into the incident and urged the community to remain calm and vigilant while security agencies work to apprehend the perpetrators.

He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to restore peace and stability in the area.

The senator assured the community of his unwavering commitment to addressing the root causes of the violence and implementing measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

He promised to advocate for increased security presence and support for affected communities in Plateau Central.(www.naija247news.com).

