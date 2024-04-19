Two Ebonyi commissioners fight in public

TWO commissioners from Ebonyi State Mr. Victor Chukwu and his counterpart Mr. Jude Okpor reportedly fought shamelessly in public during the defection ceremony of chieftains of the PDP into the APC held at Ebiaji, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The two commissioners Victor Chukwu, commissioner of Environment and Jude Okpor, the commissioner for information, engaged in the fight which attracted the attention of the state party chieftains from the area.

An eyewitness who identified his name as Nwite told Saturday Vanguard that the two commissioners, not minding their social status, engaged themselves in fierce fight which took the intervention of some stakeholders and security agents to stop the fight.

“Nobody told me anything about it. I saw everything myself. I don’t know the cause of their fight but they fought and this is the 5th fight between them”, he aid.

“As a leader of thought in my place, this is embarrassing to me, our people and the people of Ebonyi State. It happened during the defection of some people into APC at Ezza North.

“It was a very big fight and it was not hidden”,

he added.

The two Commissioners who are said to be stakeholders in their various communities had a field day as they reportedly exchanged blows, not minding those that were watching them.

