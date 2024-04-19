Tinubu appoints new Board for Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new Board for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with immediate effect.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the new board members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the commission, which plays a vital role in developing and regulating Nigeria’s capital market.

The new Board has Mr. Mairiga Aliyu Katuka as Chairman; Mr. Emomotimi Agama as Director-General; Frana Chukwuogor as Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement); and Mr. Bola Ajomale as Executive Commissioner (Operations).

Other members of the Board include Mrs. Samiya Hassan Usman as Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services); Mr. Lekan Belo as Non-Executive Commissioner; and Mr. Kasimu Garba Kurfi as Non-Executive Commissioner.

The statement further explained: “The President expressed his confidence in the new board members, stating that he anticipates they will bring their expertise and experience to bear in advancing the commission’s core mandate.

“The SEC plays a crucial role in developing a dynamic, fair, transparent, and efficient capital market, which is essential for bolstering investor confidence and contributing to the nation’s economic development.

“The appointment of the new board is seen as a significant step in the President’s efforts to reform and strengthen the country’s financial regulatory framework.”

