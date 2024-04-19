Menu
Tinubu appoints Mairiga Katuka as SEC Chairman, Emomotimi Agama, DG

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Mairiga Aliyu Katuka as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC.

The President also appointed Mr. Emomotimi Agama as the Director-General of the commission.

This was contained in a statement on Friday issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, other professionals appointed to the Board of SEC Frana Chukwuogor, Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement), Mr. Bola Ajomale, Executive Commissioner (Operations), Mrs. Samiya Hassan Usman, Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services), Mr. Lekan Belo, Non-Executive Commissioner and Mr. Kasimu Garba Kurfi, Non-Executive Commissioner.

“The President anticipates that all members of the Board of this critical commission will bring to bear their wealth of experience and competence in advancing the commission’s core mandate of developing and regulating a capital market that is dynamic, fair, transparent, and efficient, to bolster investor confidence and contribute immeasurably to the nation’s economic development,” the statement added.

