Tiktoker Nickie DaBarbie accuses Skiibi of attempting to use her for ritual

April 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Tiktoker Nickie DaBarbie has cried out as she accuses Nigerian artist Skiibii of attempting to use her for money rituals.

In a video that has made its way to the internet saw Nickie DaBarbie narrating how she escaped from the claws of Skiibii.

She was seen videoing the house and the other people in the house including the artist. According to the Tiktoker, she paid a visit to the mansion of Skiibii and almost got used as a scapegoat for money rituals.

She said in the video that Skiibii wanted to renew his rituals by using her but because she is spiritually strong, it didn’t work. However, after she released the video, it may seem that Nickie DaBarbie was supposedly intoxicated hence making her claims unclear.(www.naija247news.com).