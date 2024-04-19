Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market declines marginally by 0.06%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Thursday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish as the All Share Index marginally declined by 0.06% to close at 99,845.91 points from the previous close of 99,908.89 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.06% to close at N56.469 trillion from the previous close of N56.505 trillion, thereby shedding N36 billion.

An aggregate of 285.9 million units of shares were traded in 7,726 deals, valued at about N5.5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 16 equities emerged as gainers against 19 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

GUINNESS led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N55.00 from the previous close of 50.00.

NEIMETH, MARISON and International Energy Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.76%, 9.73% and 9.30% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UCAP led other price decliners as they shed 9.73% to close at N18.10 from the previous close of N20.05.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings and CWG among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.70% and 9.52% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 32.8 million units of its shares in 677 deals, valued at N1.14 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 43 million units of its shares in 703 deals, valued at N766 million.

UBA traded about 28 million units of its shares in 688 deals, valued at N650 million. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
