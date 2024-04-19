Menu
Diplomacy

Russia Launches ‘House of Africa’ to Bolster Diplomatic and Business Ties

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

In a significant move aimed at strengthening diplomatic, business, and cultural relations between Russia and African nations, Moscow officially inaugurated the House of Africa on Thursday. This center serves as a central platform for fostering closer ties and facilitating communication between Russians and Africans.

The House of Africa, described as Russia’s primary hub for diplomatic, business, and cultural activities focused on developing Russian-African relations, was opened during a ceremony where the chairman of the board of trustees, Konstantin Klimenko, handed over the keys to Auguste Ludovic Aimontche, the director of the House of Africa.

Auguste Ludovic Aimontche emphasized the importance of this initiative, highlighting that the House of Africa will serve as an exchange and communication platform, enabling Africans to access relevant information about Russia and vice versa.

“This is a significant event for us in the cooperation between Russia and African countries. It is of great importance. It is an exchange platform, a communication platform, which will allow any African to have any information that concerns them about Russia, and which will also allow any Russian to have any information that concerns them about the African continent,” stated Auguste.

The House of Africa will host Russian round table sessions, forums, and large meetings with African delegations, providing a venue for constructive engagements and collaborations. Additionally, the center will facilitate access to vital information for Russian businesses interested in Africa, offering resources and support to enhance bilateral economic partnerships.

The establishment of the House of Africa network across Russia follows the African International Congress held in April 2023, where stakeholders from Russia and African countries convened to discuss mutual interests in diplomacy, business, and culture. This network underscores a commitment to fostering deeper ties and mutual understanding between Russia and Africa.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

