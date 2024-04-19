Menu
Phyna declines N13M offer; insists on 1 BTC, trip to Maldives

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Winner of BBNaija season 7, Josephina Otabor, also known as Phyna, turns down a N13M offer from Quidax, one of the reality show’s sponsors.

Recall Phyna, the 2022 winner of Season 7 of the reality show, has been criticizing the sponsors and organizers for providing prizes that aren’t complete.

Two years after Quidax promised to send Phyna one Bitcoin as part of her awards, they still haven’t delivered on their promise.

They met with the reality star after Phyna’s recent outburst and offered her N13 million, which they said was equivalent to one bitcoin in 2022.

But in an audio clip posted on social media, Phyna said she turned down the offer and demanded that they give her the one Bitcoin, which she claims is now worth more than N90 million.

Similarly, she also asked that she receive tickets for a two-person trip to the Maldives, which was one of her rewards, from the reality show’s organizers and sponsors.

She said:

“I am standing on my Maldives trip for two. So I’m waiting to get my tickets for Maldives. You can’t give me Kenya or Morocco as options to pick from. I can fund my trip if I want to go to Kenya or Morocco.

“Also, Quidax said they will give me N13m; the rate of 1 BTC in 2022. Before I countered that, I reminded them that as at when I checked in November 2022, 1 BTC was N22m but they insisted that it was N13.8m. So I referred to my Google and it showed me that 1 BTC was about N19m in November 2022.

“If Quidax had given me my 1 BTC in 2022, today I will be having about N96 million sitting in wallet. Now you are telling me that you are going to give me N13m, so what happens to all my lost in the past two, three years?”(www.naija247news.com).

