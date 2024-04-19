Menu
Political parties

PDP working on reconciling Wike, party not interested in ‘firing’ – Bode George

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bode George said the party is working on reconciling former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

George stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

The PDP chieftain, who noted that that the party is also making efforts to reconcile other members aside Wike, said the party is not interested in firing people.

Recall Wike and the PDP leadership were at loggerheads in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

Wike and the G-5 governors, worked against the PDP in the presidential election, insisting the southern part of Nigeria must to produce the party’s flagbearer.

When asked about Wike’s membership of the party, amid calls for his sanctions, George said the PDP is working to settle its matters.

Speaking on Wike’s participation in the party’s national executive council (NEC) as a minister serving under the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government of President Bola Tinubu, Gorge said, “There is a standing committee. They are going to add more members to do a post-mortem analysis.

“We don’t want to start firing because there are one or two people that are still thinking about the past. The party must move on.

“It is an issue in the party. It should not be resolved in the marketplace,” the PDP chieftain said, insisting “We are going to settle our own matters like a family.”

Recall that PDP was the runner-up in the 2023 presidential election, losing to the ruling APC, with Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, was its flagbearer.

