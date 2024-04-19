Okuama killings: Army releases detained Delta monarch to Senator Dafinone

The Nigerian Army, has released the detained monarch of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty King Clement Ikolo.

The monarch was let out of the hook on Friday, after two weeks in military custody, following the intervention Senators representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, Senators Ned Nwoko (Delta North) and Joel Onowakpo-Thomas (Delta South).

Daily Sun gathered that the monarch was released to Senator Ede Dafinone by the military authority at about 11: am today with understanding that the senator will produce him should his attention be needed.

The monarch who is in good spirit was surrounded by his wife and other family members as the military briefed journalist before his release.

The three Delta State senators had on Tuesday, met with the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, seeking the release of the monarch whom they believe may not be connected to the crisis that claimed the lives of the soldiers and some civilians.

As a follow up to the visit to the CDC on Wednesday, Senator Dafinone accompanied by Senator Ned Nwoko, had visited the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps where they were granted audience with King Clement Ikolo and was relieved to see that the King is in good health.

The monarch who turned himself in to the Delta State Police Command, was handed over to the Nigerian military after he was declared wanted in connection to the Okuama incident.

He has so far spent two weeks in army custody and has been assisting with the investigation on the killing of 17 men and officers of the Nigerian Army in Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The monarch was among those declared wanted by the Nigerian Army on March 14th 2024 in the aftermath of the Okuama crisis which led to the death of soldiers and civilians including women and children.

