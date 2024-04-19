Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Okuama killings: Army releases detained Delta monarch to Senator Dafinone

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian Army, has released the detained monarch of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty King Clement Ikolo.
The monarch was let out of the hook on Friday, after two weeks in military custody, following the intervention Senators representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, Senators Ned Nwoko (Delta North) and Joel Onowakpo-Thomas (Delta South).
Daily Sun gathered that the monarch was released to Senator Ede Dafinone by the military authority at about 11: am today with understanding that the senator will produce him should his attention be needed.
The monarch who is in good spirit was surrounded by his wife and other family members as the military briefed journalist before his release.
The three Delta State senators had on Tuesday, met with the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, seeking the release of the monarch whom they believe may not be connected to the crisis that claimed the lives of the soldiers and some civilians.
As a follow up to the visit to the CDC on Wednesday, Senator Dafinone accompanied by Senator Ned Nwoko, had visited the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps where they were granted audience with King Clement Ikolo and was relieved to see that the King is in good health.
The monarch who turned himself in to the Delta State Police Command, was handed over to the Nigerian military after he was declared wanted in connection to the Okuama incident.
He has so far spent two weeks in army custody and has been assisting with the investigation on the killing of 17 men and officers of the Nigerian Army in Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area.
The monarch was among those declared wanted by the Nigerian Army on March 14th 2024 in the aftermath of the Okuama crisis which led to the death of soldiers and civilians including women and children.
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Chess World Record: Nigeria’s Tunde Onakoya refuses to quit despite ‘intense vomiting, stomach pain’
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Chess World Record: Nigeria’s Tunde Onakoya refuses to quit despite ‘intense vomiting, stomach pain’

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
Nigerian Chess Master Tunde Onakoya Overcomes Challenges in Marathon,...

US officials due in Niger next week after demand for troop withdrawal

The Editor The Editor -
A US delegation will visit Niger next week for...

SEC moves to curb illicit funds in banking recapitalisation

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
  The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has emphasized its...

New Navy vessels’ll boost maritime security, economy – First Lady

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has praised the acquisition of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Chess World Record: Nigeria’s Tunde Onakoya refuses to quit despite ‘intense vomiting, stomach pain’

Lifestyle News 0
Nigerian Chess Master Tunde Onakoya Overcomes Challenges in Marathon,...

US officials due in Niger next week after demand for troop withdrawal

Geopolitics 0
A US delegation will visit Niger next week for...

SEC moves to curb illicit funds in banking recapitalisation

SEC Nigeria 0
  The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has emphasized its...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading