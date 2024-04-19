Menu
NUBIFIE pickets Heritage Bank over sack of 1,000 workers without exit claims

By: Naija247news

Date:

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) yesterday protested at the head office of the Heritage Bank in Victoria Island, Lagos over  the alleged wrongful disengagement and refusal to settle severance benefits of about 1,000 exited workers.

The leaders and members of the union, chanting solidarity songs, expressed their dissatisfaction at the plight of the workers.

With placards bearing, “CBN call Heritage Bank to order”, N90,000 benefits for 15 years service is dehumanising “, Banking is not slavery, stop dehumanising workers,” “Stop your anti-union policy,”  the protesters demanded that the  affected workers should be well-compensated.

Addressing the gathering, the President of NUBIFIE, Comrade Anthony Abakpa, said despite the union’s efforts to seek justice for the workers through negotiation and dialogue, the bank terminated their employment without following due process and failed to provide documentation of severance benefits paid.

Abakpa emphasised that these employees had served from 14 to 18 years, and criticised the bank for leaving them without any compensation, calling it “exploitation and injustice of the worst order.”

“The bank paid stipend of N90, 000 for a worker that have served them for more than l5 years.  This is a criminal act and we cannot take it any longer . We will continue with these activities until our demand is met,” he said.

General Secretary of the union , Comrade Sheikh Mohammed, said their action was based on the wrongful retrenchment of workers without following due process.

 

 

He reiterated that the bank refused to settle severance benefits of the affected  workers who are members of the association.

“We shall not hesitate to deploy  our networks and contacts to mobilise affiliate trade unions and workers towards protecting the rights and privileges of our members in this institution,” he threatened.

Responding , the Head of human Resources of the bank, Mother Dan Egwu said the severance benefits and pension of the affected workers had been paid through the service providers, who according to her,  their contract with the bank had also been terminated.

She, however, said the bank was ready to engage with the union to resolve the problem.

