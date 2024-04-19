Menu
Nigeria’s Crude Oil to be Traded on Lagos Commodities Exchange

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Nigeria is set to embark on a groundbreaking venture by introducing the trading of its crude oil on the Lagos Commodities Exchange.

This bold move, aimed at expanding financing opportunities for the oil and gas sector, involves reserving a significant portion of Nigeria’s crude production for trading activities on the exchange platform.

According to Akinsola Akeredolu-Ale, CEO of the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), this initiative will foster stronger connections between oil producers and global markets, ultimately driving investment and innovation in Nigeria’s energy industry.

While a specific launch date for crude oil trading was not disclosed, expectations are high for the positive impact it will have on Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor

