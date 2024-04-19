Nigeria Vows Action Against Illegal Uranium Extraction in Benue State

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has pledged to take decisive action against those involved in the alleged illegal extraction of uranium in Gwande Local Government Area of Benue State after uncovering discrepancies in presentations by stakeholders.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, the Minister expressed concern over conflicting accounts provided by mining operators and community representatives following investigations into the viral video showing 15 trucks carrying minerals purported to be uranium from Kwande Local Government.

Dr. Alake summoned stakeholders from Benue State to ascertain the true circumstances of the situation, revealing that the initial video stemmed from rivalry among mining firms vying for control of mining areas.

After reviewing submissions from all parties involved, the Minister emphasized the need for thorough investigations and promised severe consequences for any operator or official found violating regulations.

“I have listened to all submissions and noted discrepancies in presentations by operators and stakeholders. We will thoroughly investigate all issues related to the incident, and any operator found culpable will have their licenses revoked. If any of our officials connived to perpetrate sharp practices, they will also face the full weight of the law,” Dr. Alake affirmed.

The Minister’s statement underscores the government’s commitment to addressing illegal mining activities and ensuring compliance with mining regulations to safeguard public safety and environmental integrity.

