Aviation

Nigeria Missing in Africa’s Top 10 Airports for 2024 Rankings

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

 Africa has unveiled the top 10 best airports in Africa for 2024, as rated by Skytrax, an internationally recognized organization that assesses airlines and airports worldwide.

Topping the list this year is Durban King Shaka Airport in South Africa, recognized for its exceptional facilities and overall passenger experience. The airport boasts a total floor area of 102,000 square meters and can handle up to 7.5 million passengers annually.

Here are the top 10 airports in Africa for 2024:

1. **Durban King Shaka Airport (South Africa)**
King Shaka International Airport leads the ranking with its outstanding facilities and passenger services, catering primarily to regional and domestic flights.

2. **Marrakech Airport (Morocco)**
Marrakech International Airport in Morocco serves as a gateway to the vibrant city of Marrakech, offering a seamless travel experience in a culturally rich setting.

3. **Kigali Airport (Rwanda)**
Kigali International Airport, a hub of regional importance, is equipped with modern facilities and a capacity to handle diverse aircraft sizes.

4. **Port Elizabeth Airport (South Africa)**
Formerly H. F. Verwoerd Airport, Port Elizabeth Airport serves major South African cities and handles over 1.2 million passengers annually.

5. **Bloemfontein Airport (South Africa)**
Bram Fischer International Airport, formerly Bloemfontein Airport, caters to more than 300,000 passengers and offers world-class services.

6. **East London Airport (South Africa)**
East London Airport is a busy regional airport in the Eastern Cape, serving as a vital transportation hub.

7. **Entebbe Airport (Uganda)**
Entebbe International Airport, strategically located on Lake Victoria, provides essential air links for Uganda and neighboring regions.

8. **Antananarivo Airport (Madagascar)**
Antananarivo Ivato International Airport in Madagascar boasts new terminals and improved passenger facilities.

9. **Rabat Airport (Morocco)**
Rabat Airport in Salé serves the capital city of Rabat and the wider region with civilian and military aviation services.

10. **Luanda Airport (Angola)**
Luanda International Airport is the principal gateway to Angola’s capital, Luanda, and handles significant international traffic.

These airports exemplify excellence in aviation infrastructure and services across Africa, offering passengers a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor

