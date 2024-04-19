Nigeria Immigration Service Places Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello on Watch List

The Nigeria Immigration Service has placed former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello on a watch list, calling for his arrest upon entry or exit from the country. This action comes following Bello’s pending trial in the Federal High Court Abuja on money laundering charges.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of DSS, NIA, and the Inspector General of Police, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration D S Umar, on behalf of Comptroller-General Kemi Nanna Nandap, urged security agencies to take immediate action against Bello at any point of entry or exit from Nigeria.

The move highlights the seriousness of the allegations against Bello and signals the Nigerian government’s commitment to enforcing legal proceedings against individuals facing criminal charges. Bello’s placement on the watch list underscores the Immigration Service’s vigilance in monitoring individuals involved in legal proceedings, ensuring compliance with judicial processes within the country.