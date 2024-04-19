New Navy vessels’ll boost maritime security, economy – First Lady

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has praised the acquisition of two new high-endurance offshore patrol vessels for the Nigerian Navy, highlighting the Tinubu administration’s commitment to enhancing maritime safety in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch ceremony held in Turkey, the First Lady emphasized that the newly acquired vessels would significantly enhance maritime security and contribute to economic prosperity through the development of the blue economy.

The 76-meter vessels, constructed by Turkish shipyard Dearsan, are expected to bolster the Navy’s capabilities in combating piracy, oil theft, illegal fishing, and other maritime crimes within Nigeria’s offshore waters.

Equipped with extended endurance and deployment range, these patrol ships will play a vital role in enforcing regulatory compliance and conducting surveillance across Nigeria’s economic exclusion zone and the Gulf of Guinea.

Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu commended Dearsan for its exceptional shipbuilding capabilities and expressed optimism that the launch marked the beginning of strengthened cooperation between Nigeria and Turkey in defense and economic development.

She remarked, “The acquisition of the High Endurance Offshore Patrol Vessels underscores the Tinubu administration’s dedication to supporting the Nigerian Navy’s renewed efforts to secure our maritime environment for the nation’s economic prosperity.”

“As we witness this milestone today, I commend Dearsan Shipyard for its remarkable shipbuilding expertise and for achieving this significant milestone with the launch of the second Offshore Patrol Vessel.”

Highlighting the impact of these vessels, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mattawalle, expressed confidence that they would enhance Nigeria’s maritime sector and contribute to an improved blue economy.

Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Oglala emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerian Navy personnel and his determination to provide necessary resources to enhance their operations, which would ultimately lead to a reduction in maritime crimes.

Deputy Minister of Defence Suay Alpay and Secretary of Defence Haluk Gorgun also emphasized the potential for further cooperation with Nigeria in both security and economic development.

During the ceremony, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu performed the age-old tradition of launching the ship into the water, symbolizing the commencement of its operational journey.