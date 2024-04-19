Naira Falls to N1,154/$1 at NAFEM Window

April 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira weakened in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), which is the official market, as it slumped against the greenback by 7.6 per cent or N7.78 to close at N1,154.08/$1 compared with the previous day’s value of N1,072.74/$1.

The Naira plunged against the US Dollar by N70 in the parallel market segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Thursday to settle at N1,120/$1, in contrast to Wednesday’s closing price of N1,050/$1.

However, the Nigerian currency close flat against the British Pound Sterling and the Euro in the spot market yesterday at N1,147.53/£1 and N1,220.17/€1, respectively. (www.naija247news.com).