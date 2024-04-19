N80bn money laundering: Yahaya Bello on watchlist, immigration alerts DSS

The Nigerian Immigration Service has placed the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on a watchlist to prevent him from leaving the country amidst ongoing legal issues. This action followed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declaring Bello wanted for alleged money laundering amounting to N80.2 billion.

In a circular dated April 18, 2024, signed by Assistant Comptroller of Immigration DS Umar on behalf of the Comptroller-General Kemi Nandap, the NIS alerted security agencies to effect Bello’s arrest upon any attempt to enter or exit the country. The circular detailed Bello’s legal situation, stating he faces prosecution before the Federal High Court Abuja for conspiracy, breach of trust, and money laundering.

The EFCC, through an official Facebook post, notified the public of Bello’s wanted status and provided details of the alleged offense. The EFCC’s efforts to arrest Bello on Wednesday in Abuja were reportedly unsuccessful, prompting the commission to issue the declaration.

Meanwhile, an altercation emerged between Bello’s legal team and the EFCC over the attempt to arrest him. The former governor’s lawyers cited legal injunctions against his arrest, leading to a standoff at his residence where the EFCC operatives were unable to apprehend him.

In response to the situation, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), condemned actions obstructing law enforcement operations, emphasizing that no individual is above the law. He stressed the importance of upholding legal processes and the rule of law in all circumstances.

The EFCC expressed determination to pursue legal means to bring Bello to court for arraignment, indicating a potential escalation of enforcement efforts, including the involvement of the military if necessary.

Civil society organizations have weighed in on the matter, cautioning against breaches of legal protocols and urging strict adherence to due process. They emphasized the significance of respecting court orders and ensuring transparency in law enforcement activities to uphold democratic principles and protect individual rights.

The unfolding situation underscores broader concerns about the rule of law and the conduct of law enforcement agencies in addressing corruption allegations, with calls for adherence to legal procedures and accountability in the pursuit of justice.