Aviation

Minister Test-Runs E-Gates at Abuja Airport, Announces Deployment Next Week

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

 

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, led a test run of the newly installed electronic gates (e-gates) at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, declaring that the project is 99% complete and will commence operations next week.

Accompanying Tunji-Ojo were Dr. Aishetu Ndayako, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, and Kemi Nanna Nandap, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, alongside other senior government officials.

The Minister highlighted that the purpose of deploying the e-gates is to eliminate human interfaces, streamline passenger movements, and reduce bureaucratic processes associated with entry and exit from the country.

Tunji-Ojo revealed the distribution plan for the e-gates, with 29 units to be deployed in Lagos, four in Enugu, four in Kano, and five in Port-Harcourt.

He emphasized that the airport infrastructure and command and control centers have undergone rigorous testing, with fake and expired passports being rejected while genuine documents are swiftly processed.

Speaking on the security benefits, Tunji-Ojo stated, “With this extensive infrastructure, we are confident that unwanted individuals or persons of interest cannot gain access to Nigeria. Our airport security and operations are now significantly enhanced.”

The Minister attributed the success of this initiative to President Buhari’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which emphasizes transforming narratives and ensuring seamless travel experiences for passengers.

Tunji-Ojo acknowledged the collaborative effort among various agencies including the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria Customs Service, and other stakeholders, praising Minister of Aviation, Hon. Festus Keyamo (SAN), and all parties involved for making this transformation possible.

JUST IN: 18 feared killed in fresh Plateau attacks
Court Dismisses Money Laundering Charge Against Former AGF Mohammed Adoke, Acquits Him
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

