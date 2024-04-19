Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Lagos police rescue children locked up in a house by their grandmother

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Lagos State says three children, allegedly locked up in a room by their grandmother, have been rescued and the woman arrested.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to newsmen on Friday.

Hundeyin said that the infants, a girl and two boys, who are aged between two and four, were rescued by the Ikotun Police Division on Wednesday which received information at about 4.00 p.m. from members of the public.

He said that they were allegedly locked up by their grandmother (name withheld), around Agodi Egbe Ikotun area of Lagos State.

The spokesperson said a team of anti-crime detectives immediately moved to the scene, rescued the children and took them to the station.

“The Three children are looking malnourished and unhealthy.

“The suspect was arrested, while the infants will be transferred for proper treatment and care. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bobrisky didn’t commit capital offence, still in Ikoyi prison –NCoS
Next article
Naira Falls to N1,154/$1 at NAFEM Window
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Police Arrest Truck Driver With Indian Hemp

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command, yesterday,...

JAMB orders arrest of parents found near CBT centres

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

Naira Falls to N1,154/$1 at NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira weakened in the Nigerian...

Bobrisky didn’t commit capital offence, still in Ikoyi prison –NCoS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Correctional Service has refuted...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos Police Arrest Truck Driver With Indian Hemp

CrimeWatch 0
April 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command, yesterday,...

JAMB orders arrest of parents found near CBT centres

JAMB 0
April 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

Naira Falls to N1,154/$1 at NAFEM Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
April 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira weakened in the Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com