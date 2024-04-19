Menu
Lagos Police Arrest Truck Driver With Indian Hemp

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, arrested a 43-year-old truck driver, Mr. Obiefule Nwagha, said to be conveying 1,040 wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, on the Badagry-Seme expressway, Lagos.

The command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who revealed the arrest, explained that detectives from the Ajangbadi Tactical Squad trailed the suspect to Ilufe Waterside Jetty, Alaba International, where the substance concealed in 13 bags was discovered.

Hundeyin said: “At 4:30 a.m., April 18, 2023, while on early morning patrol around Ajangbadi, detectives from the Tactical Squad in Ijaniki trailed a white Mercedes Benz mini-truck to Ilufe Waterside Jetty, Alaba International, Ojo, where it was discovered that a large quantity of substance suspected to be Indian hemp in sacks was being offloaded from a flying boat at the waterside jetty in Alaba International.

“One Obiefule Nwagha, male, aged 43, was arrested at the waterside jetty. He claimed to be the driver of the white Mercedes Benz mini-truck. A total of 1,040 wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp in 13 sacks were recovered. The suspect alleged that one Ifeanyi contacted him to convey the substance from the waterside jetty in Alaba International Market, Ojo.”

Hundeyin added that the investigation was ongoing and efforts were being made to track and arrest the said Ifeanyi.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
