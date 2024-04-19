Menu
JAMB

JAMB orders arrest of parents found near CBT centres

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre owners to arrest any parent found near any of their facilities during the 2024 UTME exercise.

The order was given by the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Isaq Oloyede, during a virtual meeting he had on Wednesday with operators and owners of the CBT centres.

In a statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, the spokesman of JAMB, the step is to prevent some parents from intruding into the conduct of the exam.

Also, candidates of parents found to breach the directive and intrude would also be disqualified from writing the exam.

“This measure is necessary as it has been discovered over time that many of these intruding parents are facilitators of examination infractions while others have, by their actions, disrupted the Board’s examinations in the past. Some miscreants also disguise themselves as parents to infiltrate the centres to perpetrate all forms of infractions”

Also, security agents are to work with CBT owners to ensure the smooth running of the exercise.

“Going by the extant national policy on education, a candidate for the examination must have attained the age of 17 years. Therefore, it is evident that these parents have not allowed their wards to pass through the classes as defined in the document; hence, the determination to follow their wards to the examination venue with the aim of compromising examination officials.”

“At any rate, it is clear to any discerning observer that these parents deserve to be sanctioned, as they have obviously ‘smuggled’ underage children into the ranks of those scheduled to sit for the examination.”

The body said all arrangements have been concluded for the conduct of the 2024 UTME, which will be held in over 700 CBT centres across the nation.

The board said it expects a seamless exercise but has nevertheless made adequate provision to tackle any technical glitch that might occur in the course of the examination.

If a session experienced any technical challenge, candidates in subsequent sessions would be allowed to sit their examination as scheduled, while the candidates in the challenged session would be rescheduled for the last session of the day, the following day, or even further depending on the centre schedules.

“Candidates are to take note of this so that they will remain calm in the event of any disruption. In this way, any candidate or parent who disrupts any subsequent session on account of the failure of his/her session would be disqualified outright from taking the examination” (www.naija247news.com).

