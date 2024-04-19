Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

IGP orders withdrawal of policemen attached to former Kogi gov Yahaya Bello

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Kayode, Egbetokun, has ordered the withdrawal of all police personnel attached to the embattled former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), had declared Yahaya Bello, wanted in connection to an alleged case of money laundering to the tune of N80.2bn, asking members of the public with useful information about his whereabouts to contact any of the commission’s offices across the country.

A police wireless message containing the order for the withdrawal of the policemen sighted by Daily Sun, with reference number: “CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34 read in part, “IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please, above, for your information and strict compliance.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Missing in Africa’s Top 10 Airports for 2024 Rankings
Next article
ECOWAS allocates $25m in 2024 to fight terrorism in Nigeria, others
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Phyna declines N13M offer; insists on 1 BTC, trip to Maldives

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Winner of BBNaija season 7, Josephina...

Davido Joins Nigerian Chess Master in New York’s Times Square for Guinness World Record Attempt

Naija247news Naija247news -
Nigerian Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, known as Davido, made...

Enact Fly Nigeria Act to Promote Patriotism In Aviation Sector , Agbakoba tells Keyamo

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, a former President of the...

2024 UTME: Mixed experiences in Lagos CBT centres

Naija247news Naija247news -
Hitches were reported at some centres in Lagos on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Phyna declines N13M offer; insists on 1 BTC, trip to Maldives

Entertainment 0
April 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Winner of BBNaija season 7, Josephina...

Davido Joins Nigerian Chess Master in New York’s Times Square for Guinness World Record Attempt

Lifestyle News 0
Nigerian Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, known as Davido, made...

Enact Fly Nigeria Act to Promote Patriotism In Aviation Sector , Agbakoba tells Keyamo

Aviation 0
Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, a former President of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com