IGP orders withdrawal of policemen attached to former Kogi gov Yahaya Bello

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Kayode, Egbetokun, has ordered the withdrawal of all police personnel attached to the embattled former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), had declared Yahaya Bello, wanted in connection to an alleged case of money laundering to the tune of N80.2bn, asking members of the public with useful information about his whereabouts to contact any of the commission’s offices across the country.

A police wireless message containing the order for the withdrawal of the policemen sighted by Daily Sun, with reference number: “CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34 read in part, “IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please, above, for your information and strict compliance.”