I am the Only ‘GOAT’ of Nigerian Music”, Davido boasts

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

 

In a viral TikTok video, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, famously known as Davido, boldly asserted his supremacy as the greatest of all time (GOAT) in the country’s music industry.

Confident and unwavering, Davido’s statement gained attention following his recent appearance on Sway’s Universe, an American show.

Since his debut, Davido has cemented his position as a dominant figure in both Nigerian and global music scenes, backed by numerous awards, including multiple MTV Africa Music Awards and a BET Award. His track record boasts chart-topping hits and captivating performances that have resonated with audiences worldwide.

Beyond his musical prowess, Davido is renowned for his philanthropic contributions, reflecting a strong commitment to community development.

As Davido’s career continues to soar, he remains a dynamic and influential force, leaving an indelible mark on contemporary music.

Na wa for PDP! By Donu Kogbara
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
