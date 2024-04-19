Menu
Gov Ododo didn’t shield Yahaya Bello from EFCC arrest — Commissioner

The Commissioner for Information in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo said Governor Usman Ododo did not shield former Governor Yahaya Bello from the arrest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fanwo stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Friday.

He said Ododo is committed to upholding the laws of the country, including respecting its legal processes.

“Governor Ododo did not assist in Bello’s departure from his residence; the EFCC’s claims are misinformation aimed at furthering their objectives. Bello is not evading anyone; the existing court injunction protects his fundamental rights,” he said.

Fanwo rejected the anti-graft agency’s claims, describing them as baseless and a product of an organized disinformation campaign.

He said Bello was not attempting to avoid arrest, saying a state high court injunction protects the former governor from harassment by the anti-graft agency.

The commissioner dismissed the commission‘s allegations as he questioned the agency’s certainty about Bello’s whereabouts.

He said Governor Ododo remained a law-abiding leader who respects the rule of law and the Constitution of the country.

Recall that officials of the EFCC had laid a siege to Bello’s Abuja residence, where they wanted to arrest him.

But Ododo arrived at the scene and hours after he drove out, there were reports that Bello had sneaked out with him.

Security operatives who had spent hours at the gate to release volley of shots during its recent operation at his house.

