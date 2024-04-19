Enact Fly Nigeria Act to Promote Patriotism In Aviation Sector , Agbakoba tells Keyamo

Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has urged Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Space Management, to implement the Fly Nigeria Act to bolster the country’s aviation sector.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a media chat on Friday, Agbakoba praised Minister Keyamo for his recent achievement in securing the lucrative Lagos-London route for Air Peace under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

Agbakoba emphasized that the absence of aviation cabotage is a critical factor contributing to the challenges faced by Nigerian airlines.

He explained, “Proposals such as the Fly Nigeria Bill, the Aviation Corporate Governance Code, and the domestication of international conventions have been put forward to tackle these issues.

“For 15 years, we have been advocating for these reforms, advising various ministers, and Minister Festus Keyamo has shown the most responsiveness in this regard.

“The Fly Nigeria Act, inspired by the Fly America Act, aims to allocate public funds for air travel exclusively to national carriers, boosting passenger traffic and supporting their international expansion.

“These reforms will enable the government to step away from direct airport management, create employment opportunities, generate revenue, and foster a leaner government focused on policy while facilitating private sector growth.”

Agbakoba highlighted the recent accomplishments of Air Peace, particularly its direct London flights, and the Dangote Group’s impressive refinery project, which have helped lower costs and reduce foreign exchange pressure.

He emphasized, “These successes underscore the potential for private sector-driven growth in Nigeria.

“We are committed to collaborating with the Federal Government and other stakeholders to facilitate the passage and implementation of comprehensive aviation sector reforms, unlocking the industry’s potential, and positioning Nigeria as a major player in the global aviation market.”