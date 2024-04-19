Menu
Aviation

Enact Fly Nigeria Act to Promote Patriotism In Aviation Sector , Agbakoba tells Keyamo

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has urged Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Space Management, to implement the Fly Nigeria Act to bolster the country’s aviation sector.

During a media chat on Friday, Agbakoba praised Minister Keyamo for his recent achievement in securing the lucrative Lagos-London route for Air Peace under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

Agbakoba emphasized that the absence of aviation cabotage is a critical factor contributing to the challenges faced by Nigerian airlines.

He explained, “Proposals such as the Fly Nigeria Bill, the Aviation Corporate Governance Code, and the domestication of international conventions have been put forward to tackle these issues.

“For 15 years, we have been advocating for these reforms, advising various ministers, and Minister Festus Keyamo has shown the most responsiveness in this regard.

“The Fly Nigeria Act, inspired by the Fly America Act, aims to allocate public funds for air travel exclusively to national carriers, boosting passenger traffic and supporting their international expansion.

“These reforms will enable the government to step away from direct airport management, create employment opportunities, generate revenue, and foster a leaner government focused on policy while facilitating private sector growth.”

Agbakoba highlighted the recent accomplishments of Air Peace, particularly its direct London flights, and the Dangote Group’s impressive refinery project, which have helped lower costs and reduce foreign exchange pressure.

He emphasized, “These successes underscore the potential for private sector-driven growth in Nigeria.

“We are committed to collaborating with the Federal Government and other stakeholders to facilitate the passage and implementation of comprehensive aviation sector reforms, unlocking the industry’s potential, and positioning Nigeria as a major player in the global aviation market.”

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

