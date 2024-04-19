DHQ Dismisses Yoruba Nation Agitation as Laughable, Warns Against Terrorism Blackmail

In a press briefing held in Abuja yesterday, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) dismissed recent agitation for a Yoruba Nation as “laughable” and raised concerns about potential terrorist activities aimed at blackmailing the military.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, highlighted the self-inflicted nature of insecurity in the country, citing the actions of various separatist groups. He emphasized that acts of insurgency and separatism are unconstitutional and unacceptable.

Buba cautioned against individuals or groups taking up arms against the government, stressing that such actions would be met with severe military responses.

Regarding ongoing military operations against insurgents, Buba raised an alarm about terrorists and their sympathizers planning to distort facts to portray civilian casualties as innocent citizens. He urged the media to be vigilant and not fall victim to the manipulation by terrorist groups.

Oyo State Government’s Demolition Justified

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government justified its decision to demolish properties allegedly linked to Yoruba Nation agitators. Commissioner William Akin-Funmilayo explained that the demolitions were carried out after dangerous weapons were reportedly discovered in the buildings.

Akin-Funmilayo emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and security, urging residents to report any illegal or threatening activities to the authorities.